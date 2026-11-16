Allen caught two of four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Falcons.

The rookie wideout scored his first career touchdown by beating the cornerback on a stutter-go for a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter. With Josh Downs still getting comfortable and learning the offense following Tuesday's acquisition from the Colts, Allen maintained a significant role on offense, playing 22 of 64 offensive snaps. Once Downs progresses from the 10 snaps he played against Atlanta, it will be interesting to see if Allen can push Xavier Worthy (zero catches on three targets across 56 snaps on Sunday) for a larger piece of the outside receiver role in Kansas City's offense.