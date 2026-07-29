Chiefs' Cyrus Allen: Getting first-team snaps already

Allen took first-team reps Wednesday and was praised by coach Andy Reid after practice, Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports reports. "Yeah, so Cyrus (Allen) had a good day today," Reid said. "And I think Pat's (Mahomes) got some trust there."

At the first practice of training camp, Allen took some snaps with the starting offense alongside Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Royals. Top wideout Rashee Rice (knee) was on the field for the beginning of practice, but he left before 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, freeing up more first-team work for Allen and Royals. It sounds like Allen made the most of his opportunity, while Royal reportedly struggled with drops. It's only one practice, but Allen, a rookie fifth-round pick, is at least putting himself in excellent position for a roster spot. He may also generate interest as a deep fantasy sleeper, given Kansas City's shaky WR room and excellent QB play.