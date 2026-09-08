Allen is listed as a backup receiver on the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday's season opener versus the Broncos, Charles Goldsmith of AtoZSports.com reports.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati, Allen generated plenty of positive buzz in training camp and the preseason, but he doesn't appear to have a path to meaningful playing time heading into Week 1 while the Chiefs' receiving corps is at full strength. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are locked in as the clear top two options on the depth chart, but Allen could eventually push Tyquan Thornton for the No. 3 spot. Thornton possesses more speed of the two and found some success as a vertical threat for the Chiefs last season, but Allen offers a more diverse route tree and could be a higher-volume target earner if Rice were to miss time at any point.