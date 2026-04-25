The Chiefs selected Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Allen (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) led Cincinnati with 674 receiving yards while totaling a career-high 13 touchdowns across as many games in 2025, and he also logged stints at Louisiana Tech and Texas A&M during his collegiate career. He assisted his draft profile courtesy of a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and a solid showing at the NFL Combine (4.49-second 40-yard dash), but given that Nikko Remigio, Jalen Royals, Jason Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday and Andrew Armstrong are all also competing for depth opportunities behind starting wideouts Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton, Allen may have to show competence on special teams this offseason in order to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.