Allen caught one of two targets for 18 yards during the Chiefs' 20-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Allen and Patrick Mahomes for an 18-yard pass on the Chiefs' second offensive play of the game, but the rookie wide receiver did not see another pass from his veteran quarterback until the fourth quarter. All three of Allen's catches this season have come over his last two games, which has coincided with the absence of Rashee Rice (knee/hamstring). Allen was on the field for 16 of the Chiefs' 53 offensive snaps Sunday, and his minimal role would decrease even more if Rice is cleared to return for Week 8 against the Broncos on Nov. 1.