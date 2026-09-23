Allen logged three offensive snaps and three special-teams snaps in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win against the Colts.

Allen struggled to find the field despite being listed as the Chiefs' No. 4 wide receiver. The team has taken to 12-personnel packages with Travis Kelce and Noah Gray as it leans into the run game that Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker can provide. This offensive strategy leaves little room for the fifth-round rookie to see the field, though he could be featured more as the season continues.