Allen caught his lone target for 19 yards during the Chiefs' 13-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday.

Allen's 23 offensive snaps were third most on the Chiefs behind Xavier Worthy (42) and Rashee Rice (38) and ahead of Josh Downs (23). However, Allen didn't see a pass from Patrick Mahomes until midway through the fourth quarter, when the duo connected for a 19-yard gain. Allen, a fifth-round selection of the Chiefs in the 2026 NFL Draft, has accumulated 10 catches on 17 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown over his last seven outings, and he could operate as the WR4 for Week 13 against the Rams on Dec. 3 if Jalen Royals (ankle) cannot play in that contest.