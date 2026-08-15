Chiefs' Cyrus Allen: Two catches in Chiefs debut

Allen caught two passes on five targets for 20 yards during the Chiefs' 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday.

Allen joined Jalen Royals and Tyquan Thornton as the Chiefs' three starting wide receivers while Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy (shoulder) observed Saturday's preseason game from the sidelines. Allen turned a screen pass from Justin Fields into a big gain the first quarter, only for the play to be negated by a holding penalty by Royals. Allen didn't end up registering his first catch until late in the second quarter, but he made a nice leaping, 13-yard grab on a third-and-8 to move the chains. The rookie fifth-rounder drew praise after the game from head coach Andy Reid, who told reporters that Allen has "been doing well in camp...Looked like he picked right up from there," per Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com. Thornton is currently listed as the third starting wide receiver alongside Worthy and Rice on the Chiefs' unofficial depth chart, but Allen could play himself into a prominent role on offense with a strong performance in training camp and preseason games. The Chiefs will hit the road for their next exhibition game Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Buccaneers.