Allen caught two of four targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Allen was able to reel in multiple passes for the second straight week after having done so only twice in the team's first eight games of the year. The wide receiver played 16 offensive snaps which ranked sixth at his position behind Xavier Worthy (47), Rashee Rice (32), Jalen Royals (24), Andrew Armstrong (20) and Josh Downs (17). As a result of the depth of the WR room in Kansas City, Allen will remain a hard fantasy option to trust Thursday versus the Bills.