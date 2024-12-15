Humphries (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Browns.
Humphries entered the weekend doubtful to suit up because of a hamstring issue, and he's now officially been ruled out. Wanya Morris is the most likely candidate to start at left tackle in his stead. Humphries' next chance to play is Saturday, Dec. 21 against Houston.
