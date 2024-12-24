Humphries (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Week 17 matchup against Pittsburgh.
Humphries will sit out a third straight game due to a left hamstring strain. Joe Thuney started at left tackle last Saturday against Houston and will likely do so again on Christmas Day.
