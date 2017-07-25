Chiefs' Dadi Nicolas: Hits PUP list
Nicolas (knee) will open training camp on the Chiefs' physically unable to perform list, Sydney Ringdahl of Chiefs.com reports.
Nicolas hurt his knee in the final game of the regular season and required surgery January 5. Coach Andy Reid suggested that Nicolas is in the latter stages of his rehab program and should be cleared to play for the start of the regular season. Nicolas is expected to serve in a depth capacity at linebacker in 2017.
