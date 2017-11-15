Chiefs' Dadi Nicolas: Returns to practice
Nicolas (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Nicolas, who ruptured his patellar tendon in Week 17 of the 2016 season, currently resides on the Physically Unable to Perform list. His return to practice opens a three-week window in which the Chiefs will have to decide to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
