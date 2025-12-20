The Chiefs signed Pierce off their practice squad Saturday.

The fourth-year pro from Florida signed with Kansas City's practice squad in late November and has now joined the active roster. Pierce appeared in four games with the Texans this season, rushing 10 times for 26 yards while also accumulating 92 kick-return yards. Now with the active roster, the 25-year-old will likely play a depth role in the Chiefs' backfield during Sunday's matchup against the Titans.