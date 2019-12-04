Play

Williams (ribs) isn't practicing Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams still has a shot to play Sunday against the Patriots, but his absence from practice to begin the week isn't a positive early sign for his status. With Darrel Williams (hamstring) also not practicing, the Chiefs' healthy backfield currently consists of LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware. Damien hasn't practiced in any fashion since injuring the left side of his ribs in the Week 11 win over the Chargers.

