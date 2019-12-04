Play

Williams (ribs) is not practicing Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams has a shot to retake the field against the Patriots on Sunday, according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, but a lack of practice to begin the week doesn't have him trending in the right direction. With Darrel Williams (hamstring) also not practicing, the Chiefs' backfield currently consists of LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware as healthy options. Williams is nursing a ribs injury sustained Week 11 against the Chargers, and he has yet to resume practicing.

