Chiefs' Damien Williams: At practice Wednesday
Williams (ribs/illness) will participate in Wednesday's practice, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It remains to be seen if Williams is a limited or full participant in Wednesday's practice. The 27-year-old appeared to be trending toward retaking the field Week 15 after practicing on a limited basis last Wednesday and Thursday, but he ultimately missed a third straight game while tending to an illness. In the event that Williams manages to suit up Sunday in Chicago, he'll likely head a backfield committee that also includes LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware.
