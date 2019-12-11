Chiefs' Damien Williams: Back at practice
Williams (ribs) will participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Williams is practicing for the first time since sustaining an injury to the left side of his rubs against the Chargers in Week 11. Coach Andy Reid said that Williams will "test it out" during Wednesday's practice, per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, but even if the 27-year-old is listed as "limited" on the week's first injury report it'll represent a notable step in the right direction. That said, it remains to be seen how Williams will mix into a crowded backfield alongside LeSean McCoy, Darwin Thompson and Spencer Ware even if he's cleared to retake the field Week 15 against Denver.
