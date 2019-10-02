Williams (knee) will practice in some capacity Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The extent of Williams' participation won't be known until after practice concludes, but his involvement in any capacity is a positive early sign with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Colts. Williams hadn't practiced since suffering a right knee bruise Week 2, clearing the way for LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams to handle heightened roles the past two games.