Williams saw just seven offensive snaps Sunday versus the 49ers, catching two passes for 16 yards on the day.

Williams provides the Chiefs with a reliable pair of hands in the event the team is trailing and in need of the two-minute offense, but that hasn't been the case through three weeks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center. Williams ranks third in the pecking order for carries behind both Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware, leaving him off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.