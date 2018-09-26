Chiefs' Damien Williams: Barely sees field in Week 3
Williams saw just seven offensive snaps Sunday versus the 49ers, catching two passes for 16 yards on the day.
Williams provides the Chiefs with a reliable pair of hands in the event the team is trailing and in need of the two-minute offense, but that hasn't been the case through three weeks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center. Williams ranks third in the pecking order for carries behind both Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware, leaving him off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Just one carry in Week 1•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Snags 53-man roster spot•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Plays in third preseason game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Misses exhibition game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Friday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Reinjures shoulder•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 trade chart: Ridley rising
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...