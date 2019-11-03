Chiefs' Damien Williams: Breaks through in Week 9 win
Williams rushed 12 times for 125 yards and a touchdown and secured both his targets for three yards in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Williams' made his fantasy day with a spectacular 91-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter that erased a 16-10 deficit. The veteran running back hadn't eclipsed 30 rushing yards in any game this season prior to Sunday, however, and he'd have barely accomplished the feat against the Vikings had it not been for his game-long scamper. Therefore, Williams will remain a speculative play going into a Week 10 battle against the Titans.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores in losing effort•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Ineffective versus Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: One carry against Texans•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads quiet backfield in return•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...