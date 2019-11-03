Williams rushed 12 times for 125 yards and a touchdown and secured both his targets for three yards in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Williams' made his fantasy day with a spectacular 91-yard scoring run midway through the third quarter that erased a 16-10 deficit. The veteran running back hadn't eclipsed 30 rushing yards in any game this season prior to Sunday, however, and he'd have barely accomplished the feat against the Vikings had it not been for his game-long scamper. Therefore, Williams will remain a speculative play going into a Week 10 battle against the Titans.