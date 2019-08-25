Chiefs' Damien Williams: Burns 49ers defense for 62-yard TD
Williams ran for two yards on his one carry, but hauled in all three of his targets for a game-high 74 receiving yards and one touchdown during Saturday's 27-17 preseason loss to San Francisco.
A fantasy revelation over the final quarter of 2018, Williams looked explosive in his second preseason appearance of 2018. Patrick Mahomes flipped the ball out to Williams on a third-down wheel route near midfield, and the 27-year-old back did the rest, scampering 45 yards after the catch and picking up a block from teammate Demarcus Robinson en route route to the first score of the night. Over his past six regular, post and preseason appearances -- excluding last week's brief appearance against the Steelers in which he was targeted once but received zero offensive touches -- Williams has averaged 108 yards from scrimmage per game with nine total touchdowns.
