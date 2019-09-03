Chiefs' Damien Williams: Confirmed as Week 1 starter
Williams will start at running back for the Chiefs on Sunday against the Jaguars, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.
Confirmation of his status as the team's Week 1 starter is worth noting in the context of the Chiefs' recent addition of LeSean McCoy, who played four seasons for coach Andy Reid, while the two were in Philadelphia. Per the report, McCoy is expected to be available this weekend, and rookie Darwin Thompson also should factor in, but out of the gate, Williams is in line to head the team's backfield. Whether he maintains his hold on the top job will hinge on both his early-season results and how quickly McCoy gets up to speed with the Kansas City offense. From there, more of a time-share or "hot hand" approach could potentially be forthcoming.
