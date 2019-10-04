Chiefs' Damien Williams: Confirmed to play Sunday
Coach Andy Reid said Friday that Williams (knee) is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Colts, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams' ability to practice fully Wednesday and Thursday always made it likely that the running back would return from a two-game absence this weekend, but it's nice to hear further assurance from Reid on that front. The coach didn't offer any specifics on what Williams' role might look like Sunday, so it's possible some sort of timeshare arrangement with LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams could be in place. Damien Williams struggled with efficiency in the Chiefs' first two contests of the season, gaining only 34 yards on 22 carries.
