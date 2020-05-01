Chiefs' Damien Williams: Could keep starting job
Chiefs GM Brett Veach told Pro Football Talk that Williams will retain his spot atop the depth chart while sharing the backfield workload with Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Veach may be referring to training camp - whenever that happens - rather than making any promises for Week 1. After all, Veach may have called Williams as his starter, but the GM then referred to the rookie as a "franchise running back" and "special and unique". The Chiefs presumably will allow Williams and Edwards-Helaire to compete for touches, giving the first-round pick an opportunity to emerge as the lead back even if the veteran technically remains the starter. Given the immense potential for backfield fantasy production in an offense led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, the breakdown between Williams and Edwards-Helaire is sure to be a heavily discussed topic throughout the summer and into fall.
