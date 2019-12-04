Williams (ribs) has a shot to return for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Williams may have a chance to play, but the Chiefs' signing of Spencer Ware suggests it's far from a sure thing. The team now has five running backs on the 53-man roster, with Darrel Williams nursing a hamstring injury while Ware joins LeSean McCoy and Darwin Thompson in the healthy group. Damien Williams injured his ribs in Week 11 and was inactive for Week 13 against Oakland, unable to take advantage of the extra time to recover during a Week 12 bye. Prior to the injury, Damien had re-emerged as the leader of the KC backfield, playing 73 percent of snaps in back-to-back games (Weeks 9-10). The initial injury report for Week 14 will be released Wednesday afternoon/evening.