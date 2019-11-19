Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Chargers.

Being tackled by veteran linebacker Thomas Davis, Williams took a knee to the ribcage during the second quarter and spent multiple minutes on the ground afterword. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, it's possible Williams will miss time. Regardless, LeSean McCoy and Darrel Williams will take over at running back for the remainder of Monday's game.