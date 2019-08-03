Chiefs' Damien Williams: Draws ire of head coach
Williams (hamstring) will not practice Saturday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams is closing in on a full week of missed practice time which has evidently drawn the ire of head coach Andy Reid, who praised the likes of Carlos Hyde while mentioning the absence of his expected starting running back according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. No mention of a return timeline should make Williams' fantasy investors slightly nervous, as Hyde has proven to be a capable two-down back in the past, and has reportedly drawn praise for his improvements as a receiver. Still, it's hard to imagine a healthy Williams splitting much time in the backfield given his excellence as a starter down the stretch in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...