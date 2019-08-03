Williams (hamstring) will not practice Saturday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams is closing in on a full week of missed practice time which has evidently drawn the ire of head coach Andy Reid, who praised the likes of Carlos Hyde while mentioning the absence of his expected starting running back according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. No mention of a return timeline should make Williams' fantasy investors slightly nervous, as Hyde has proven to be a capable two-down back in the past, and has reportedly drawn praise for his improvements as a receiver. Still, it's hard to imagine a healthy Williams splitting much time in the backfield given his excellence as a starter down the stretch in 2018.

