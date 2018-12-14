Chiefs' Damien Williams: Draws Week 15 start
Williams will start Thursday night's game against the Chargers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Williams' expanded role in the team's Week 15 offense is due to Spencer Ware (hamstring) being inactive. Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West (active for the first time this season) are on hand to provide backfield depth for the Chiefs on Thursday night.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In line for elevated role•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: On track to lead Week 15 backfield•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores twice in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs 19 snaps Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs one carry against Patriots•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Barely sees field in Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...