Chiefs' Damien Williams: Dressed for practice
Williams (hamstring) was on the field Wednesday for the start of the Chiefs' practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams hasn't participated in any drills for the Chiefs since tweaking his hamstring during a July 28 session. His return to activity a week and a half later will give him plenty of time to gear up for the Sept. 8 regular-season opener in Jacksonville, but Williams' preseason workload could be limited as a result. Coach Andy Reid has already labeled Williams as the team's starting running back, though veteran Carlos Hyde may capture a decent-sized complementary role in the offense with a strong showing in the preseason and/or if Williams is still troubled by the injury a bit once Week 1 arrives.
