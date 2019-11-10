Chiefs' Damien Williams: Earns 24 touches in McCoy's absence
Williams ran for 77 yards on 19 carries and added 32 yards on five catches during Sunday's 35-32 loss to the Titans. He lost a fumble during the contest.
Williams saw a season-high 24 touches Sunday as LeSean McCoy sat on account of recent fumbling issues. As luck would have it, Williams had the ball stripped from him midway through the second quarter and returned for a touchdown by Tennessee linebacker Rashaan Evans. It was Williams' first fumble of the season and just his second since the start of the 2017 season, so don't expect too much of a fallout -- even though McCoy is averaging a full yard more per carry this season. Next Monday brings a matchup against the Chargers' middle-of-the-road run defense.
