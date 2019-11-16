Play

Williams (personal) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers.

Williams did not practice Friday or Saturday, but the running back is traveling with the team to Mexico City and is expected to play according to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. While it remains a mystery as to why Williams has been unable to practice, reports at least right now seem to indicate nothing should impact his status for Monday, although fantasy owners would be wise to monitor his status leading up to the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

