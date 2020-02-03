Chiefs' Damien Williams: Eclipses century mark in SB LIV win
Williams rushed 17 times for 104 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of eight targets for 29 yards and another score during the Chiefs' 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. He also fumbled once, but it was recovered by the offense.
Had it not been for Patrick Mahomes' spectacular second-half performance, Williams arguably had a rightful claim to MVP honors with his impressive performance in a stadium he once called his home field. The former Dolphin consistently fought successfully for yardage against a stingy 49ers defense, and he sealed the victory courtesy of a back-breaking 38-yard scoring scamper with 1:12 remaining in the contest. A drive earlier, Williams got into the end zone through the air, successfully getting the ball across the goal line just before his foot stepped out of bounds for a five-yard, go-ahead touchdown. Williams missed five games during the regular season due to injury, but he played a pivotal role in the postseason with six total scores (four rushing, two receiving). Williams enters the final year of his contract in 2020 and is on the books for $1.85 million, a highly reasonable figure for a lead back with his upside.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores with 89 scrimmage yards•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Three scores in divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Strikes twice in huge win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads backfield and scores•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Good to go this week•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl DFS Advice
Looking to play in a Super Bowl DFS contest? Ben Gretch gives you some tips for managing a...
-
XFL Fantasy Preview
Ben Gretch looks at the coaching staffs and rosters of the eight XFL teams as their inaugural...
-
Will Hunt return to Browns?
Kareem Hunt made his return to football in 2019 after an eight-game suspension for off-the-field...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...