Chiefs' Damien Williams: Enjoys busy, productive practice
Williams looked sharp at Tuesday's practice, with his workload including goal-line carries, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports
Rookie sixth-round pick Darwin Thompson was the only other running back to get work in goal-line drills, and Brandon Kiley of 610 Sports Radio reports that Williams got the vast majority of reps with the starting offense. Williams also took the first snap at Monday's practice, stepping right in as the No. 1 back after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury. Coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy both made multiple offseason comments supporting Williams as their starter, with Bieniemy reinforcing the sentiment Aug. 4 when the 27-year-old was still on the shelf, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "Obviously he's the starter," Bieniemy said. "We need to make sure that Damien continues to do the things he needs to do in order to help him be ready when called upon. But right now we're not worried about him."
