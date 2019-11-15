Play

Williams (not injury-related) won't practice Friday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports

Per the report, the running back's Friday absence is an excused one, so at this stage it doesn't appear that his availability for Monday night's game against the Chargers is in question. Saturday's final Week 11 injury report, should confirm that notion, either way.

