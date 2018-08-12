Williams left Sunday's practice early due to a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams had offseason shoulder surgery prior to joining the Chiefs, and it's unclear if his current shoulder ailment is an aggravation of that. Look for Charcandrick West to get some extra reps if Williams misses any time.

