Williams, who opted out of the 2020 campaign, is expected to return for the Chiefs and play next season, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Williams and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are both expected to return for Kansas City in 2021 after both opted out of the team's 2020 campaign. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire coming off a solid rookie season, in which he managed 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 13 games, Williams looks likely to be No. 2 on the depth chart in his age-29 campaign, but he certainly boasts the skillset to succeed in a change-of-pace role. With Le'Veon Bell set to hit free agency, Williams' strongest offseason competition will likely come from Darrel Williams, who saw a season-high seven targets in Super Bowl LV.