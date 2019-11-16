Williams (non injury-related) is again not with the Chiefs for Saturday's practice due to personal reasons but is expected to travel with the team to Mexico for Monday's matchup with the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Both of Williams' absences this week have been excused, so his availability for Monday night's game does not appear to be in jeopardy. The Chiefs' final injury report, which has yet to come out, will presumably confirm that notion.