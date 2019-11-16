Chiefs' Damien Williams: Expects to travel with team
Williams (non injury-related) is again not with the Chiefs for Saturday's practice due to personal reasons but is expected to travel with the team to Mexico for Monday's matchup with the Chargers, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Both of Williams' absences this week have been excused, so his availability for Monday night's game does not appear to be in jeopardy. The Chiefs' final injury report, which has yet to come out, will presumably confirm that notion.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Excused absence from practice•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Earns 24 touches in McCoy's absence•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Slated to head ground game•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Breaks through in Week 9 win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores in losing effort•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Ineffective versus Broncos•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 injury report: Stars in doubt
If you're looking for fresh running backs, you'll need a time machine to go back about 10 weeks....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 11 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...