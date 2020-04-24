Chiefs' Damien Williams: Facing new competition
Williams has a new competitor in the backfield following the Chiefs' selection of LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.
Edwards-Helaire's smaller frame (5-foot-7) and an unconventional offseason ahead for NFL teams could still position Williams to play a key contributing role for the Chiefs during the 2020 season. However, the first-round selection of a running back dims Williams' prospects of serving as the team's workhorse of the future, especially with his contract set to expire following 2020. In addition to rushing for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries (6.6 YPC), Edwards-Helaire reeled in 55 passes at LSU last season, so there's no part of Williams' game that Edwards-Helaire can't match or exceed if he proves he can hold up in pass protection.
