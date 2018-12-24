Chiefs' Damien Williams: Finds end zone
Williams carried the ball 13 times for 103 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks. He also added seven receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Williams continued to see his workload increase on the ground, racking up a season-high 13 carries. That allowed him to surpass 100 rushing yards in a single game for the first time in his career. Williams also continued his excellence through the air, hauling in all seven of his targets while recording his second receiving score of the season. He's taken advantage of being the lead back on one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and it should be expected that he'll maintain the same role heading into a Week 17 matchup against the Raiders.
