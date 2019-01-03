Williams picked up 51 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and caught one pass for eight yards during Week 17 against the Raiders.

Williams has emerged as a key piece for the Chiefs out of the backfield with Spencer Ware (hamstring) sidelined and will likely factor into the Chiefs' playoff plans after averaging 6.0 yards per carry and notching three rushing touchdowns and four total touchdowns in the final three games of the season. He's also proven to be a capable pass-catcher, snaring 18 passes for 135 yards and two scores over the final four contests and could be a sneaky option in playoff pools.