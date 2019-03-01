Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the starting job at running back is Williams' to lose, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Williams emerged over Spencer Ware after Kareem Hunt was released, scoring 10 touchdowns over the final six games of the season (including playoffs). The Chiefs rewarded Williams with a two-year, $5.1 million extension on Dec. 27, while Ware is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The team figures to bring in backfield help via the draft and/or free agency, but Williams should still be on track to open training camp with the first-team offense. Given that Tyreek Hill may soon join Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins atop the team's cap sheet, Kansas City isn't likely to make a splash signing at running back. There's a real chance Williams demands consideration in the early rounds of 2019 fantasy drafts.