Chiefs' Damien Williams: First in line for lead role
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the starting job at running back is Williams' to lose, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Williams emerged over Spencer Ware after Kareem Hunt was released, scoring 10 touchdowns over the final six games of the season (including playoffs). The Chiefs rewarded Williams with a two-year, $5.1 million extension on Dec. 27, while Ware is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The team figures to bring in backfield help via the draft and/or free agency, but Williams should still be on track to open training camp with the first-team offense. Given that Tyreek Hill may soon join Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins atop the team's cap sheet, Kansas City isn't likely to make a splash signing at running back. There's a real chance Williams demands consideration in the early rounds of 2019 fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores three touchdowns•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Tallies 154 yards in win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Will remain starting RB•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Finishes regular season strong•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Will fill in for Ware again•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Inks extension in KC•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...