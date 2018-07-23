Chiefs' Damien Williams: Gains medical clearance
Williams (shoulder) has received full clearance for training camp, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. "Williams, who we signed and was coming off surgery, is doing great," said Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder. "He did everything today [Monday]."
After Jay Ajayi was dealt to Philadelphia in the middle of last season, Williams split backfield reps with Kenyan Drake in Miami for four games, averaging 4.4 YPC, hauling in 12 of 15 passes and scoring one touchdown. However, Williams sustained a dislocated shoulder Week 12 and missed the rest of the campaign. The development allowed Drake to feature as a No. 1 back, and his performance was enough for the Dolphins to move on from Williams. In his new climes, Williams will compete with fellow Chiefs running backs Spencer Ware (knee), Charcandrick West and Kerwynn Williams for the backup job to workhorse Kareem Hunt (hamstring).
