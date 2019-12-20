Chiefs' Damien Williams: Good to go this week
Williams (rib) has been cleared to play in Sunday night's contest against the Bears, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Williams heads into the contest minus a Week 16 injury designation after practicing fully Friday. That removes the risk in terms of him being potentially being a Sunday night scratch, but it remains to be seen how much work he'll see in his first game action since Week 11. With that in mind, LeSean McCoy, Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson -- who formed a Week 15 backfield timeshare -- are also in the mix, a context that makes Williams' volume Sunday difficult to project.
