The Chiefs are expected to sign Williams (shoulder) on Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

In the aftermath of the Jay Ajayi trade to Philly last year, Williams and Kenyan Drake entered into a timeshare in Miami. Williams was productive in four subsequent starts, averaging 63.5 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring one touchdown. That said, he suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the latter contest, a Week 12 loss in New England, and proceeded to miss the rest of the season. His absence allowed Drake to gain a stranglehold on the Dolphins' top RB gig, so Williams subsequently explored the market as an unrestricted free agent this month. Upon landing with the Chiefs, Williams' rehab will continue as he aims for participation at the start of training camp, when he'll compete with Spencer Ware (knee), Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt (ankle) for reps behind clear-cut starter Kareem Hunt.