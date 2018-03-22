Chiefs' Damien Williams: Heading to KC
The Chiefs are expected to sign Williams (shoulder) on Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
In the aftermath of the Jay Ajayi trade to Philly last year, Williams and Kenyan Drake entered into a timeshare in Miami. Williams was productive in four subsequent starts, averaging 63.5 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring one touchdown. That said, he suffered a dislocated left shoulder in the latter contest, a Week 12 loss in New England, and proceeded to miss the rest of the season. His absence allowed Drake to gain a stranglehold on the Dolphins' top RB gig, so Williams subsequently explored the market as an unrestricted free agent this month. Upon landing with the Chiefs, Williams' rehab will continue as he aims for participation at the start of training camp, when he'll compete with Spencer Ware (knee), Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt (ankle) for reps behind clear-cut starter Kareem Hunt.
More News
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Undergoes offseason shoulder surgery•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Hoping to stay in Miami•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Doubtful for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday•
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...