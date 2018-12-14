Williams is likely to serve as the Chiefs' top backfield option Thursday night against the Chargers, with Spencer Ware (hamstring) inactive for the contest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West are also in the team's backfield mix Thursday, but in Ware's absence Damien Williams figures to have a path to double-digit carries, in addition to a degree of involvement in the Kansas City passing game. It's a context that makes him a worthy Week 15 lineup roll while working within the framework of the league's highest-scoring offense.