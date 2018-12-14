Chiefs' Damien Williams: In line for elevated role
Williams is likely to serve as the Chiefs' top backfield option Thursday night against the Chargers, with Spencer Ware (hamstring) inactive for the contest, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Darrel Williams and Charcandrick West are also in the team's backfield mix Thursday, but in Ware's absence Damien Williams figures to have a path to double-digit carries, in addition to a degree of involvement in the Kansas City passing game. It's a context that makes him a worthy Week 15 lineup roll while working within the framework of the league's highest-scoring offense.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: On track to lead Week 15 backfield•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Scores twice in OT win•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs 19 snaps Week 13•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Logs one carry against Patriots•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Barely sees field in Week 3•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Just one carry in Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...