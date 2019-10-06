Williams (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Colts, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Williams, who last saw action in Week 2, figures to join a Week 5 timeshare with LeSean McCoy, while Darrel Williams is a candidate to work in a complementary/backup role Sunday. With McCoy in the mix, volume could be an issue for Damien Williams, but assuming no issues with his knee, he has a chance to see enough pass targets to carve out a degree of PPR utility in his return to the Chiefs' lineup.