Chiefs' Damien Williams: Inactive Sunday
Williams (rib/illness) is inactive for Sunday's home game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Williams inactive for the third straight game, the Chiefs will roll with a backfield committee of LeSean McCoy - who led the team with 11 carries for 39 yards last weekend against the Patriots -- Spencer Ware and Darwin Thompson. With a time-share in play, each back is in line to get some touches, but unless a hot hand emerges Sunday, neither of the trio possesses a bankable fantasy ceiling in Week 15 in wintry weather conditions in Kansas City.
