Chiefs' Damien Williams: Ineffective versus Broncos
Williams rushed nine times for seven yards and caught two passes for a loss of a yard Thursday versus the Broncos.
Williams has seen his snap count dip on consecutive weeks, falling behind LeSean McCoy in the category for a second straight week. His production didn't really warrant additional usage either, failing to break even one yard per carry on the day. At this point, he looks to be headed for a timeshare, at best, in the backfield, lowering his fantasy value significantly from where he was being taken on draft day.
More News
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: One carry against Texans•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Leads quiet backfield in return•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Practices fully, listed as questionable•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Confirmed to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Damien Williams: Returns to full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...