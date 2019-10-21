Williams rushed nine times for seven yards and caught two passes for a loss of a yard Thursday versus the Broncos.

Williams has seen his snap count dip on consecutive weeks, falling behind LeSean McCoy in the category for a second straight week. His production didn't really warrant additional usage either, failing to break even one yard per carry on the day. At this point, he looks to be headed for a timeshare, at best, in the backfield, lowering his fantasy value significantly from where he was being taken on draft day.