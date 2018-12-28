Chiefs' Damien Williams: Inks extension in KC
Williams signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs on Thursday, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Chiefs rewarded Williams for his strong work in the wake of Kareem Hunt's release and Spencer Ware's injury. Since taking on a larger role after the Chiefs' bye, Williams has averaged 5.7 yards per carry while adding 19 receptions and five touchdowns from scrimmage. He'll be a part of the Chiefs' backfield plans moving forward, but this signing won't preclude Kansas City from exploring other options at running back through free agency and the draft.
